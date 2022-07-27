Glee Alum Harry Shum Jr. Is Scrubbing in for Grey's Anatomy Season 19

Watch : Sarah Drew Talks Returning to Grey's Anatomy for 400th Episode

Harry Shum Jr. is dancing his way into the operating room.

The Glee alum is set to play resident Daniel "Blue" Kwan in season 19 of Grey's Anatomy, E! News can confirm. His character is described by ABC as "sharp-witted, impatient and brilliant."

"He is generous by nature but competitive to a fault, naturally gifted, and used to winning at everything," the description continues. "A family crisis interfered with his career plans and now he's got a lot to prove."

The latter sentence might explain why Harry's character is slightly older than the other first year medical residents, who are played by Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis.

According to Deadline, Harry rounds out the group of incoming residents at Seattle's Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, which was ordered to shutter its training program in the season 18 finale. These new residents seem like proof that the doctors are able to reboot the program despite challenges.