Glee Alum Harry Shum Jr. Is Scrubbing in for Grey's Anatomy Season 19

Harry Shum Jr. is dancing his way into the operating room.
The Glee alum is set to play resident Daniel "Blue" Kwan in season 19 of Grey's Anatomy, E! News can confirm. His character is described by ABC as "sharp-witted, impatient and brilliant."
"He is generous by nature but competitive to a fault, naturally gifted, and used to winning at everything," the description continues. "A family crisis interfered with his career plans and now he's got a lot to prove."
The latter sentence might explain why Harry's character is slightly older than the other first year medical residents, who are played by Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis.
According to Deadline, Harry rounds out the group of incoming residents at Seattle's Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, which was ordered to shutter its training program in the season 18 finale. These new residents seem like proof that the doctors are able to reboot the program despite challenges.
While Grey's takes place at a hospital, it wouldn't be the iconic series if it didn't highlight the doctors' personal drama, and these new characters have plenty of baggage. All of their descriptions mention struggles with family, hinting at a theme for season 19.
This new group of residents may also be the next generation of doctors Ellen Pompeo was referring to when she discussed her potential departure. According to the actress, who plays Dr. Meredith Grey, she wants to see the show continue, even if she were to quit one day. "I think for the young people, it's a really good piece of content," she previously explained to Entertainment Tonight, "and we're going to try to keep it going for the young people, not necessarily with me, but keep it going beyond me."
She continued, "Continually trying to reinvent the show is the challenge at this point, and listen, the show speaks to a lot of people, and the young people love the show."
That being said, Ellen signed a one-year contract in January and will appear in season 19, so it's not time to say goodbye just yet.
Grey's Anatomy season 19 premieres Oct. 6 on ABC.