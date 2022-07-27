Singer Tom Mann Says He "Cannot Remember the Feeling of Happiness" After Death of His Fiancée Dani

Watch : X Factor Alum Tom Mann's Fiancee Dani Hampson Dies on Wedding Day

Tom Mann is continuing to get candid about the sudden death of his fiancée, Danielle "Dani" Hampson.

The former X Factor contestant shared an emotional message to Dani on social media. "My everyday person," he wrote on his Instagram Stories on July 26. "It's so lonely without you." Tom continued, "I miss the simple things. I miss you. I cannot remember the feeling of happiness or what life before felt like."

Tom's post included a photo of Danielle—who was just 34 years old at the time of her death—wearing a white jumpsuit and sipping on a cocktail. The singer concluded: "I love you till the end of time."

Danielle tragically passed away on June 18, the day the couple were set to get married.