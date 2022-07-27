JoJo Siwa's Latest Makeup Look Will Make You Do a Double-Take

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure REACTS to JoJo Siwa Calling Her "Rude"

Jojo Siwa is bringing the drama...with her most recent look.

The Dance Moms alum showed off her glitzy and glowy makeup (quite literally!) on Instagram, as her face was completely covered in bright yellow jewels. Black and white diamonds wrapped around her eyes as well, creating the illusion that JoJo was wearing glasses.

She appeared to rock a theatrical look to coincide with her minions' vibe, a hashtag she used on her July 26 Instagram post.

"This is my favorite makeup I've ever done," the 19-year-old captioned her selfie, in which she wore a vibrant blue and yellow Gucci jacket that perfectly complemented her bedazzled face.

Paris Hilton, Kerry Washington and Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star Leigha Rose Sanderson all replied with heart-eyes emojis, while one follower wrote, "help pls say sike."