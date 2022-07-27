Lucy Hale Gives Her Review of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin isn't the show fans love and remember—but that's not a bad thing.
OG star Lucy Hale is actually digging Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's spin on the original series. "It's really good," she told E! News. "There's a new fresh take on it."
While Pretty Little Liars, which aired seven seasons on Freeform (formerly ABC Family), followed a group of friends haunted by an unknown person for their own secrets, the HBO Max show centers on a new set of liars who are on the hook for their mothers' sins. But the differences between the series aren't so big that it will turn OG fans away. If anything, it may even garner a new audience in horror lovers, with Lucy saying, "It's different. It's scary and it's really dark."
While Lucy doesn't appear in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (yet), the actress was happy to be involved in the premiere, which she hosted. "I knew my life would change, but to be here, hosting something for a new generation of liars is pretty wild," she said. "It just goes to show—I don't want to say legacy because that's a huge word—but the legacy of PLL is living on and I think that's so flattering."
Lucy also reflected on PLL's legacy in her own life—namely her fashion sense. She noted that if it was not for playing Aria Montgomery, she may not be the style maven she is today. "I wasn't a risk taker," she explained. "I don't know that I would have been willing to take risks outside of the show, so it helped me embrace my inner fashionista."
Will she be bringing back Aria's enviable wardrobe for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin? So far, no word yet on any guest appearances from the original liars: Lucy, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario or Shay Mitchell. But there's always a small chance it could happen as back when the reboot was first announced, Shay told E!'s Daily Pop that she'd "never say never" when it comes to reprising her role as Emily.
For now, the four are letting viewers get acquainted with new characters Imogen (Bailee Madison), Tabby (Chandler Kinney), Faran (Zaria), Mouse (Malia Pyles) and Noa (Maia Reficco). These girls find themselves being targeted by a masked assailant, sending them down a rabbit hole as they look for answers to uncover A's identity.
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premieres with three episodes July 28 on HBO Max.