Lucy Hale Gives Her Review of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Watch : Lucy Hale Reveals How Pretty Little Liars Changed Her Life

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin isn't the show fans love and remember—but that's not a bad thing.

OG star Lucy Hale is actually digging Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's spin on the original series. "It's really good," she told E! News. "There's a new fresh take on it."

While Pretty Little Liars, which aired seven seasons on Freeform (formerly ABC Family), followed a group of friends haunted by an unknown person for their own secrets, the HBO Max show centers on a new set of liars who are on the hook for their mothers' sins. But the differences between the series aren't so big that it will turn OG fans away. If anything, it may even garner a new audience in horror lovers, with Lucy saying, "It's different. It's scary and it's really dark."

While Lucy doesn't appear in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (yet), the actress was happy to be involved in the premiere, which she hosted. "I knew my life would change, but to be here, hosting something for a new generation of liars is pretty wild," she said. "It just goes to show—I don't want to say legacy because that's a huge word—but the legacy of PLL is living on and I think that's so flattering."