Regé-Jean Page's Blink-and-You’ll-Miss-It Harry Potter Cameo Is Pure Magic

You'll be Sirius-ly excited to hear this Regé-Jean Page revelation.

The actor appeared on the July 26 episode of The Tonight Show, where he got to chatting about his part in the upcoming film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. A live-action adaptation of the beloved role-playing game, the role is a bit of a departure for Page—or is it?

Much to the Bridgerton star's surprise, Jimmy Fallon pointed out that Page has appeared in a fantasy film before: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. The proof came next, as the host conjured up a clip that showed a young Page in the Wizarding World.

"That's the scene!" Fallon proudly declared once the seconds-long video ended. "Did you enjoy doing that?"

Indeed he did. As Page put it, "The best thing about background acting—particularly in big movies like that; and I recommend it to every actor out there—is essentially no one pays attention to you in the background, so you get to be the best actor spy."