Regé-Jean Page's Blink-and-You’ll-Miss-It Harry Potter Cameo Is Pure Magic

You'll be Sirius-ly excited to hear this Regé-Jean Page revelation.
The actor appeared on the July 26 episode of The Tonight Show, where he got to chatting about his part in the upcoming film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. A live-action adaptation of the beloved role-playing game, the role is a bit of a departure for Page—or is it?
Much to the Bridgerton star's surprise, Jimmy Fallon pointed out that Page has appeared in a fantasy film before: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. The proof came next, as the host conjured up a clip that showed a young Page in the Wizarding World.
"That's the scene!" Fallon proudly declared once the seconds-long video ended. "Did you enjoy doing that?"
Indeed he did. As Page put it, "The best thing about background acting—particularly in big movies like that; and I recommend it to every actor out there—is essentially no one pays attention to you in the background, so you get to be the best actor spy."
For Page, this meant learning as much as possible from the experienced filmmakers and sneaking around the set. "I was just watching how these directors work with these actors, where Emma Watson hides her phone between takes."
The answer, by the way, was "under the tablecloth," Page added. "Sorry, Emma."
Watch the entire Tonight Show moment in the above clip. Then, scroll on to be further reminded just how magical the Harry Potter series really is.
