Jimmy Kimmel and More Celebrate Norman Lear on his 100th Birthday

Iconic TV producer Norman Lear turned 100 and received moving birthday tributes from celebs such as Jimmy Kimmel, Wanda Sykes and Rob Reiner.

TV legend Norman Lear is celebrating his most inspiring achievement yet: He is now a centenarian.

The Emmy-winning comedy writer and producer, known for launching hit '70s sitcoms such as All in the FamilyMaudeOne Day at a TimeGood Times and The Jeffersons, celebrated his 100th birthday on July 27. A day earlier, he shared on Instagram a video of himself filmed by his daughter Kate, one of his six children, in which he reflects on "the miracle of being alive with everything that's available to us, and me, turning 100 tomorrow."

He continued, "Do you hear me? Tomorrow, I'm turning 100. That's as believable to me as today I'm 99."

Lear then shared his latest "breakfast thought," which came with a piece of advice about "living in the moment." He mused, "Treasure it. Use it. With love."

Lear's milestone birthday was met with a whole lot of love on social media, with several celebrities paying tribute.

Jimmy Kimmel, who co-hosted three Live in Front of a Studio Audience specials with Lear, wrote on his own Instagram, "Happy 100th birthday to (literally) my oldest friend @TheNormanLear. You are everything a man could hope to be and I am so lucky to know you. We demand another 100 years."

Mackenzie Phillips, who starred on One Day at a Time, commented, "Oh Norman! Happy Birthday. You changed my life and the lives of so many. I love you."

Another star who worked with Lear, Wanda Sykes, also shared expressed her gratitude toward the producer. The comedian, who portrayed Louise Jefferson on the 2019 special Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons, commented, "Happy Birthday Norman. Thank you for the moments."

In addition, Kevin Nealon commented, "CONGRATULATIONS NORMAN! You deserve to be 100!! May your next 100 yrs be just as happy. That's amore! We all love you!"

Rob Reiner, who starred in All in the Family and also directed The Princess Bride, which Lear executive produced, tweeted, "I am overwhelmed by personal feelings today. My father, who passed away 2 years ago, is being honored at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY. In Vermont, celebrating with his family, my other father figure, Norman Lear turns 100. So grateful for these two guiding lights."

And Michael McKean, who starred in the famed mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, which Lear was instrumental in getting made, tweeted, "Norman Lear, ladies & gents. 100 years if he's a day. Cheers!"

Even a few of Lear's other recent collaborators, joined in on the celebrations. Isabella Gomez, who starred on the recent remake of One Day at a Time, also commented on Lear's Instagram post. "You, sir, are a miracle," she wrote. "Cheers to every moment I've gotten to spend by your side."

Mike Royce, who co-created the remake, tweeted a photo of Lear "conducting business on the One Day at a Time set, as a young pup of 96." He wrote, "Norman changed my life, but then again, who among us can't say that? Thank you Norman : )"

