Kourtney Kardashian Shares Unseen Photos From Her and Travis Barker's Santa Barbara Wedding Ceremony

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Reveals New Pics of Courthouse Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian is making sure Kravis stans can keep up with all her wedding details.

While celebrating her grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell's 88th birthday on July 26, the Poosh founder shared a carousel of never-before-seen photos of her and Travis Barker's intimate courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, Calif. in May.

"My special, sweet, chic, sophisticated, smart and most wonderful grandmother," Kourtney captioned the Instagram post. "Happy birthday my MJ. so happy you could be one of the only two guests we had when we were legally married, I will always remember this day and night with you."

Among the sweet shots Kourtney shared were photos of herself, MJ, Travis and his father, Randy Barker, toasting with glasses of champagne inside a restaurant. She also shared photos of the newlyweds with MJ and Randy outside of the courthouse.

The snapshots from the day gave fans a close-up look of her Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown, an all-white minidress, complete with a red heart emblem under the bust area, a shoulder-length veil and sheer opera gloves.