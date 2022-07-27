Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower Reflects on Mental Health Amid Sobriety Journey

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower opened up about his journey to sobriety: "Each day is a chance to start again. Atone for mistakes and grow."

Jamie Campbell Bower is thankful to be where he is today. 

In a deeply personal message, the Stranger Things actor opened up about his journey to sobriety on July 27. "12 and a half years ago I was in active addiction," Bower tweeted. "Hurting myself and those around me who I loved the most. It got so bad that eventually I ended up in a hospital for mental health. I am now 7 1/2 years clean and sober."
 
The 33-year-old shared that although he has "made many mistakes" in his life, he now sees every day as an opportunity for growth. "For anyone who wakes up thinking, ‘oh god not again,' I promise you there's a way," he wrote. "I'm so grateful to be where I am, I'm so grateful to be sober. I'm so grateful to be. Remember, we are all works in progress."

The Twilight alum has been candid about his personal battles, especially in the music he wrote as frontman of the former London-based band Counterfeit.

"I'm in recovery, so one of the first things that they teach you when you're in recovery is to be super honest about what it is that you're feeling," he told i-D in September 2019. "Like guilt, shame, fear, sadness, whatever it is."

"The most important thing is," he continued. "And it's the hardest thing to do, is just express exactly what it is that you're feeling."

