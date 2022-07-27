Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Netflix is sharing some magical news to brighten up your day.

The streamer announced July 27 that season two of Fate: The Winx Saga will premiere globally Sept. 16. As usual, all seven episodes will be available to binge at your leisure.

And that's not all! Netflix shared Good Omens' Miranda Richardson is playing Alfea's Headmistress Rosalind and Daniel Betts as Professor Harvey.

As previously announced, season two will also see the introduction of the Terra's cousin, the earth fairy Flora, played by Paulina Chávez.

The cast welcomed the newcomers in a behind the scenes video, teasing how these characters will shake things up in the coming episodes. "We've got new monsters, we've got new threats, " Eliot Salt, who plays Terra, shared. "People are being possessed."

Hannah Van Der Westhuysen, who plays Stella, added, "You can expect epic fights, lots of steamy romance."