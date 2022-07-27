Brittney Griner Testifies in Russian Court Amid Ongoing Trial

Watch : Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges in Russian Court

Brittney Griner has taken the stand in her drug smuggling case.



As part of her ongoing trial, the WNBA star testified in a Russian court on July 27. Griner's testimony comes less than three weeks after she pled guilty to drug charges following her arrest in Moscow in February.



According to NBC News, while on the stand, Griner recalled going through passport control and airport security on Feb. 17 when a staff member with a dog asked her to open her bags, where two cartridges were found.

The WNBA star said another worker "opened the cartridges" and "smelled them" before her passport was taken away. She also said she signed documents that she needed Google translate to understand, and added that although there was an interpreter present, she "didn't explain what I was signing."

Following the incident, Griner said she called a lawyer, but that her phone was then confiscated and her lawyers were not allowed to see her until the next morning.