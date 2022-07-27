See Lizzo React After Harry Styles Sends Her Flowers to Celebrate Career Milestone

Watch : Lizzo & BTS Are "Besties" Thanks to Harry Styles

Lizzo's got the juice!

On July 26, the "Good As Hell" singer shared that Harry Styles sent her a gorgeous bouquet of orange, pink and yellow flowers and a note after her new single "About Damn Time" unseated his track "As It Was" for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Lizzo captioned the TikTok video, "Yall harry got me flowers congratulating me on about damn time going #1." In the clip, the singer says, "Thanks for the flowers, Harry," before taking a whiff of the bouquet and bashfully smiling at the camera.

Over 2,500 comments were made by fans who stan the friendship between Lizzo and Harry, including one person who wrote, "bffs that slay together stay together."

Another TikTok user commented, "This friendship ahhh I'm obsessed with it," while a third wrote, "this friendship is the only thing keeping me going."

Harry and Lizzo have always been supportive of one another's careers. In April, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer brought the Hustlers actress out as a surprise guest during his headlining set at Coachella.