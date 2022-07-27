See Lizzo React After Harry Styles Sends Her Flowers to Celebrate Career Milestone

Lizzo's got the juice!
On July 26, the "Good As Hell" singer shared that Harry Styles sent her a gorgeous bouquet of orange, pink and yellow flowers and a note after her new single "About Damn Time" unseated his track "As It Was" for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Lizzo captioned the TikTok video, "Yall harry got me flowers congratulating me on about damn time going #1." In the clip, the singer says, "Thanks for the flowers, Harry," before taking a whiff of the bouquet and bashfully smiling at the camera.
Over 2,500 comments were made by fans who stan the friendship between Lizzo and Harry, including one person who wrote, "bffs that slay together stay together."
Another TikTok user commented, "This friendship ahhh I'm obsessed with it," while a third wrote, "this friendship is the only thing keeping me going."
Harry and Lizzo have always been supportive of one another's careers. In April, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer brought the Hustlers actress out as a surprise guest during his headlining set at Coachella.
The close friends were dressed in matching pink and red feathered Gucci coats as they sang a rendition of Gloria Gaynor's iconic 1978 hit "I Will Survive."
Harry and Lizzo then followed up their epic performance by singing his former group One Direction's 2011 debut single, "What Makes You Beautiful," together.
"Last night was amazing," Lizzo said about the performance in an April 23 Instagram post. "@harrystyles is a treasure, gods gift to rock n roll. The light that comes from him is real and infinite. He makes being on stage in front of hundreds n thousands easy, cus it's [with] a friend."