See Lizzo React After Harry Styles Sends Her Flowers to Celebrate Career Milestone

Harry Styles sent Lizzo flowers in celebration of her song “About Damn Time” reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. See her bashful reaction below.

By Tamantha Gunn Jul 27, 2022 12:47 PMTags
CelebritiesHarry StylesLizzoTikTok
Watch: Lizzo & BTS Are "Besties" Thanks to Harry Styles

Lizzo's got the juice!

On July 26, the "Good As Hell" singer shared that Harry Styles sent her a gorgeous bouquet of orange, pink and yellow flowers and a note after her new single "About Damn Time" unseated his track "As It Was" for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. 

Lizzo captioned the TikTok video, "Yall harry got me flowers congratulating me on about damn time going #1." In the clip, the singer says, "Thanks for the flowers, Harry," before taking a whiff of the bouquet and bashfully smiling at the camera.

Over 2,500 comments were made by fans who stan the friendship between Lizzo and Harry, including one person who wrote, "bffs that slay together stay together."

Another TikTok user commented, "This friendship ahhh I'm obsessed with it," while a third wrote, "this friendship is the only thing keeping me going."

Harry and Lizzo have always been supportive of one another's careers. In April, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer brought the Hustlers actress out as a surprise guest during his headlining set at Coachella

photos
Lizzo's Most Empowering Quotes

The close friends were dressed in matching pink and red feathered Gucci coats as they sang a rendition of Gloria Gaynor's iconic 1978 hit "I Will Survive."

Harry and Lizzo then followed up their epic performance by singing his former group One Direction's 2011 debut single, "What Makes You Beautiful," together.

@lizzo Yall harry got me flowers congratulating me on about damn time going #1 ? I Love You Bitch - Lizzo

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee and Josh McKee Break Up Again

2

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to JoJo Siwa: "What Did I Do to You?"

3

Shawn Mendes Officially Cancels Tour Amid Mental Health Journey

"Last night was amazing," Lizzo said about the performance in an April 23 Instagram post. "@harrystyles is a treasure, gods gift to rock n roll. The light that comes from him is real and infinite. He makes being on stage in front of hundreds n thousands easy, cus it's [with] a friend." 

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee and Josh McKee Break Up Again

2

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to JoJo Siwa: "What Did I Do to You?"

3

Shawn Mendes Officially Cancels Tour Amid Mental Health Journey

4

Titanic Actor David Warner Dead at 80

5

Good Girls' Retta Raises Eyebrows With Cancellation Comments

Latest News

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date

Stranger Things Helped Joseph Quinn During Airport Stop

Exclusive

Southern Charm: Naomie Confronts Chleb About "Toxic" Kathryn

Shawn Mendes Officially Cancels Tour Amid Mental Health Journey

Untangling BeReal: The Social Media App Taking Over Your Friend Group

Brittney Griner Testifies in Russian Court Amid Ongoing Trial

Gemma Chan Makes Rare Comment on Relationship With Dominic Cooper