Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Shares Her Fix for a “Full-Looking Hairline” & More Beauty Secrets

Vanderpump Rules OG Scheana Shay has been sharing her life with Bravo fans since 2013. Now, the reality TV veteran is discussing her experiences with postpartum hair loss, telling E! News, "I love being an open book and sharing my journey because people can relate to my story and it's important for them to know, they're not alone." Part of that journey includes becoming the first spokesperson for ME Cosmetics, a company founded by Camille Barretto, who has also experienced hair loss.

Scheana uses the ME Cosmetics Can't Stop Me Now Ultimate Scalp Foundation, which is a buildable pressed powder foundation that can be used to conceal bald spots and touch up sparse patches of hair, according to the brand.

In an exclusive interview, Scheana discusses her appreciation for scalp foundation, her new eyelash line, and the beauty must-haves she keeps in her bag, including a $6 eyeliner and products from Lala Kent's makeup line.