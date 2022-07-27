Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Stylish Backpack for Travel—And It’s on Sale for $40

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you need a new bag for school, work or travel, chances are, you'll find a cute option on Amazon for a really good price. For instance, we found these $15 tote bags that come in over 100 colors and have over 31,000 five-star reviews, as well as this $34 convertible bag that's perfect for everyday use. Most recently, we came across a backpack that's stylish, roomy and comes highly recommended by Amazon shoppers. For a limited time, it's also on sale for around $40.
The Telena Travel Backpack on Amazon comes in 40 colors and patterns including all brown, all black, cream with brown accents, animal print and plaid. With so many options, you're sure to find one that fits your sense of style. It features an anti-theft back closure for anything important, a of ton compartments to keep your stuff organized, and an extra strap you can use to easily hand carry the bag if needed.
This backpack has over 3,000 perfect five-star reviews, and numerous reviews rave over how well it holds up during travel. With back-to-school season right around the corner, this also makes for a really cute school backpack!
To learn more and to snag one for yourself, check out the below.
Telena Travel Backpack
The Telena Travel Backpack is made of water resistant soft PU leather, while the strap is made of canvas. It features several compartments including one main pocket, several interior pockets and a front zip pocket to keep your stuff neat and organized. The dimensions are 13.38" H x 11" L x 6" W, and shoppers say it can fit a surprising amount of stuff.
Plus, these backpacks are originally $60, but you can get one for around $40 with the additional 10% off coupon you can clip on Amazon.
Wondering what your fellow Amazon shopper say about this backpack? Check out the following reviews.
"We walked all over Spain and this bag was so comfortable. It has just the right amount of pockets. I had no problems with the straps staying in the position I wanted. My girl got the same bag but in different colors and we were very pleased."
"This backpack made me feel much more secure from pickpockets. I kept my wallet in one of the front pockets for easy access, but locked the zipper up with the included tassel. The other front pockets which I couldn't lock up, I kept easily replaceable items (e.g. cheap sunglasses, first aid kit). Part way through my vacation, I started fondly referring to this backpack as a Mary Poppins bag because it's deceptively large. Truly did not imagine I could fit so much in this bag, but it's a champ and I wholeheartedly recommend it. Not only is the main compartment huge, but the pockets on the front are too. I could fit both my hands in there with space!"
"I wish I could recreate the moment I opened my package. I was totally shocked by how soft the material was. SUPER SOFT! Great quality. This backpack is perfect for vacation or daily use."
"Needed something to make traveling easier and let me tell you, I think I might chuck my purse out and use this instead. Great quality. I can already feel this will last me a good while. Not to mention, it's such a cute style and looks very nice on. If I could criticize anything about this bag it has to be the straps. The straps are a bit slippery on me, but that might be because of my rounded shoulders. They seem to slip off my shoulders a bit. But the heavier the load, the less likely that will happen. Over all 10/10."
"Soft, thick, durable, and exceedingly good quality for the price."
"This bag was a gift, and it exceeded my expectations. It's the perfect size, the zippers are good quality, and I love the anti-theft pocket. The color is consistent, and the bag feels durable."
"It's been two months of daily use in Europe carrying SO much stuff, and it's been really adaptable. I'm like a walking advertisement for this backpack because I love it so much. Wish there was more padding on the shoulders, but otherwise it's been a great bag. I can carry a ton of stuff for me and kid including a portable potty, wipes, water bottle, umbrella, tissue, wallet, sunglasses, etc. So much fits into this bag. Hasn't ripped at the seams, nothing's coming apart, it's been amazing!"
Looking for more great bags for summer? Check out these top-rated beach bags on Amazon starting at $8.