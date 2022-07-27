Love Island USA: Become a Villa Bombshell With These Swimsuits From the Show

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If Love Island USA has taught us anything about fashion, it's that a swimsuit is an outfit. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise, especially in the summer. The Islanders continue to elevate their swimwear game with each episode. The guys have been killing it in some printed swim trunks and shirts from Kenny Flowers, but they're not the only trendsetters in the villa. The women have been churning out some major looks this season. From their perfect hair, to the sunglasses, to the eye masks.
However, today is all about swimwear. Throughout the season, we will track down the women's swim looks and continually update this list for you. You'll feel like the next "hot, new bombshell" entering the villa with these swim picks.
Deb's Swimsuits on Love Island USA
Shein Solid Halter Tie Side Bikini Swimsuit
A string bikini is a Love Island must-have, for sure, especially at this price point. You might as well get this one in every color. There are 18 to choose from, by the way.
PrettyLittleThing Sky Blue Bandeau Bikini Top and Sky Blue Tie Side Ruched Bikini Bottoms
Elevate your poolside fashion with this sky blue, bandeau-style bikini top. You'll turn heads in this look, which is also available in solid orange and a black and white print. The matching bottoms have side ties and ultra-flattering ruching.
Shoshanna Clean Triangle Bikini Top and Clean Triangle Bikini Bottom
Go for that sweet, yet sexy vibe with this swimsuit from the show. This cherry print is so cute for summer and you can never go wrong with a classic triangle top and string bottom. Both pieces are fully adjustable so you can customize your fit.
Mady's Swimsuits on Love Island USA
Storm Reid x Pacsun Violet Cross Ring Halter One Piece Swimsuit
This one-piece swimsuit is a total showstopper! The jaw-dropping glittery fabric is so luxurious and the metal accents are the perfect finishing touch. Plus, it's so on-trend with these cut-outs.
Sydney's Swimsuits on Love Island USA
PrettyLittleThing Brown Tiger Adjustable String Tie Padded Triangle Bikini Top and Brown Tiger Adjustable String Tie Bikini Bottoms
Take a dip on the wild side with this lively tiger print bikini. If you love this style, both the top and the bottom come in a few solid colors and prints.
If you're looking for more Love Island-inspired shopping, we found Deb Chubb's eye mask from the show.
Watch Love Island exclusively on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)