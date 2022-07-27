Candace Cameron Bure Apologizes for Breaking JoJo Siwa’s "11-Year-Old Heart" After TikTok Drama

Candace Cameron Bure is clearing the air.
The Full House star took to Instagram to "talk about the JoJo situation" after JoJo Siwa posted on TikTok that Candace was the "rudest celebrity" she has ever met.
In her July 26 video, Candace noted that she was "shocked" when she saw JoJo's July 24 TikTok. She said she worked to get into contact with the 19-year-old because she had "no idea" where JoJo's claim came from.
According to Candace, she and JoJo had a "great conservation," during which JoJo said "she didn't think this was going to go viral" and told Candace she "didn't think it was a big deal."
The Fuller House star recalled telling the dancer, "Well, it was a big deal, but what did I do to you? Because I only remember that we met at The Kelly Clarkson Show and that went really great."
Candace went on to share that JoJo "didn't want to tell me because she said it's so silly."
Candace continued, "Then she said, ‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old. And we were all on the red carpet and I had come up to you and I said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?' and you said to me, ‘Not right now,' and then you proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'"
She told JoJo in response, "I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart. I didn't take a picture with you. Ugh! I feel crummy, I feel—JoJo, I'm so sorry."
According to Candace, JoJo said, "I get it now as an adult when you're on the red carpet and everything's happening and you're being pulled in different directions, but, at the time, I was 11."
Now that they've talked it out, Candace said that things are "all good on the JoJo front," while also sharing "the lesson" she has taken away.
"I think that the lesson we can learn is to be mindful of no matter how many followers you have, even a 10 second trending TikTok video can do damage," she said. "Because our words matter and our actions matter and whether you have 50 million followers or 500 followers or five followers, we all influence the people around us."
Towards the end of her message, Candace added a note for fans who have met her before.
"If you've ever personally run into me and I was not the person you were hoping or expecting, I just want to say I'm sorry," Candace shared. "Sorry in the sense that I get asked for photos and autographs often and, 99% of the time, it is my joy to do that. It is my joy to talk to people and say hi and all that."
She added, "But I'm still a human being, all public people are and sometimes you have bad days."