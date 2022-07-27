Watch JoJo Siwa Head to Boot Camp in This JoJo Goes Sneak Peek

Watch : JoJo Siwa's BEST Moments on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution

JoJo Siwa has a military wardrobe malfunction on her hands.

The world famous entertainer might be a triple threat, but she can't seem to get the hang of her outfit in this exclusive sneak peek of JoJo Goes, premiering July 28 on Facebook Watch.

"Who's going to help JoJo with her belt?" Major Tom Wobig asks in the clip. "Who wants to move from the position of attention and help JoJo, who can't seem to dress herself?"

JoJo brought her best friend Rachel Ballinger along for the day of training, which leads Major Wobig to question why Rachel wasn't looking out for her pal.

"Rachel, you're supposed to be her friend. You didn't help her?" he asks. "You just let her come out like this? We take care of one another, don't we?"

After much ballyhoo, Major Wobig decides to just do it himself, saying, "I will take the time out of my busy day to help you with the belt."