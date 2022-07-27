JoJo Siwa Reveals “Bald Spot” and Stress Rash From Dance Moms Days

In a new TikTok, JoJo Siwa shared that she experienced hair loss from her time on Dance Moms. See her latest video below.

By Daisy Maldonado Jul 27, 2022 12:45 AMTags
JoJo Siwa is sharing how being on Dance Moms affected her emotionally and physically.

The Dancing With the Stars alum shared a video of herself on TikTok with a bald spot on the side of her head. In the July 26 video, she wrote, "When someone notices my bald spot and wonders where it's from...," with the clip cutting to a montage of photos of a young JoJo when she was on the Lifetime show. 

In the caption, she explained that the "stress rash on my head" when she was on Dance Moms led her to have "no more hair there." 

When a user questioned whether the bald spot was because of the tight ponytails she used to wear, JoJo clarified why she was missing hair. 

"No, it's actually not from the ponytails, because if it was from my ponytails—considering it went on this side—it would be this," she said in another video, while pointing to the other side of her head. "When I was little, I had a really bad stress rash right here on Dance Moms, and I would pick at it all day long."

JoJo added, "I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there." 

Over the last few years, many Dance Moms alums have spoken out about the pressure they were under while filming. Stars like Chloe Lukasiak and Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler have accused Abby Lee Miller, the dance instructor of the show, of creating a "stressful" environment. Abby has defended herself, responding in a video to Maddie, "If it was so toxic, why did you keep doing it?"

JoJo, for her part, still seems to be on good terms with Abby after starring on the show from 2015 to 2019.

"I actually talk to Abby the most out of anybody from the show. She's great. I think Abby got hurt by a lot of people and it's really, really, really sad that a lot of the people don't talk to her anymore," she told Us Weekly in 2020. "It's just sad because Abby really is a good person."

She continued: "Even though you see her yelling and screaming at children on TV, like Abby made seven stars. I wouldn't be doing this if it wasn't for her. Maddie and Mackenzie wouldn't be where they are today without Abby."

These days, JoJo is preparing to see her debut on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She will guest star as the character Madison, an alum of Camp Shallow Lake, on season three, which premieres July 27.

