White Lotus’s Brittany O’Grady Celebrates Bachelorette Party Before Wedding to Ben Huyard

One year after getting engaged to Ben Huyard, actress Brittany O’Grady celebrated her upcoming nuptials with her “tribe” in Mexico.

By Ashley Joy Parker Jul 27, 2022 12:12 AMTags
EngagementsVacationCelebrities
Watch: Alexandra Daddario Shares "The White Lotus" Season 2 Expectations

Fortunately, this party didn't go down at the White Lotus resort.

Before walking down the aisle with fiancé Ben Huyard, Brittany O'Grady celebrated with an epic bachelorette party in Tulum, Mexico, which she described as a "wonderful time with wonderful girls."

On July 25, the 26-year-old shared a series of pics from the exciting escape on Instagram, including one on a boat where she's rockin' a white one-piece swimsuit adorned with the word "BRIDE," surrounded by her pals, who wore black swimsuits.

"As I enter into this next chapter of my life, I am so grateful for the community of people around me," she captioned the post. "This trip was icing on the cake. Next stop… MAWWWAAAAGE. I FEEL SO BLESSED."

Other snaps showed Brittany—who played Paula on HBO's Emmy-nominated limited series White Lotusand her friends riding bikes, swimming in caves and toasting cocktails over dinner.

She also tagged several friends who couldn't make the trip, but assured that they were "celebrating w us in spirit."

photos
The White Lotus: Season 2 Details

In a follow up post, the bride-to-be was "still on cloud 9" and shared even more moments from her vacay, including her and her "tribe" hanging in the pool and sampling some local ceviche.

 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee and Josh McKee Break Up Again

2

Titanic Actor David Warner Dead at 80

3

See Tristan Thompson Reunite With “Princess” True After Trip to Greece

Brittany—who also starred in 2019 slasher film Black Christmas—first announced her engagement to Ben on Instagram in June 2021, calling the fiancé her "best friend."

"When a man's heart is full of gold, it's easy to say yes," she wrote, along with a photo of her diamond ring. "I love you dearly."

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee and Josh McKee Break Up Again

2

Titanic Actor David Warner Dead at 80

3

See Tristan Thompson Reunite With “Princess” True After Trip to Greece

4

Candace Cameron Bure’s Kid Praises Mom After JoJo Siwa Calls Her Rude

5

Jennifer Aniston Shares Glimpse Into Her Beach Getaway in New Selfie

Latest News

JoJo Siwa Reveals “Bald Spot” and Stress Rash From Dance Moms

White Lotus’s Brittany O’Grady Celebrates Bachelorette Party

Shop These Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Restocks Before They Sell Out

Love Island USA: Shop Swim Trunks and Shirts From the Show

Exclusive

Inside Selena Gomez’s 30th Birthday Party With Camila Cabello

Exclusive

Mila Kunis Wasn't a Fan of Ashton Kutcher's Vengeance Mustache

Reign's Adelaide Kane Is Scrubbing Into Grey's Anatomy