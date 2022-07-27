White Lotus’s Brittany O’Grady Celebrates Bachelorette Party Before Wedding to Ben Huyard

Watch : Alexandra Daddario Shares "The White Lotus" Season 2 Expectations

Fortunately, this party didn't go down at the White Lotus resort.

Before walking down the aisle with fiancé Ben Huyard, Brittany O'Grady celebrated with an epic bachelorette party in Tulum, Mexico, which she described as a "wonderful time with wonderful girls."

On July 25, the 26-year-old shared a series of pics from the exciting escape on Instagram, including one on a boat where she's rockin' a white one-piece swimsuit adorned with the word "BRIDE," surrounded by her pals, who wore black swimsuits.

"As I enter into this next chapter of my life, I am so grateful for the community of people around me," she captioned the post. "This trip was icing on the cake. Next stop… MAWWWAAAAGE. I FEEL SO BLESSED."

Other snaps showed Brittany—who played Paula on HBO's Emmy-nominated limited series White Lotus—and her friends riding bikes, swimming in caves and toasting cocktails over dinner.

She also tagged several friends who couldn't make the trip, but assured that they were "celebrating w us in spirit."