Love Island USA: Shop the Swim Trunks and Printed Shirts From the Show

Bring vacation vibes to your summer wardrobe with these printed styles from Love Island USA

By Marenah Dobin Jul 27, 2022 12:02 AMTags
E-Comm: Love Island Swim Trunks and ShirtsCasey Durkin/Peacock

Season 4 of Love Island USA is heating up. Every night, there are new twists, love connections, drama, and of course, some shopping inspiration. All summer long, E! will deliver the shopping content to coincide with the Peacock reality TV show. If you watch TV wondering where you can shop some of the styles from your favorite show, you're in the right place. So far, we've shared the hair products, Deb Chubb's eye mask, villa decor, beach towels, neon signs, umbrellas, and sunglasses from the season.

Today is all about prints, from swim trunks to lively shirts, the guys have been really bringing it with their tropical-inspired fashion. Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone special, we tracked down the standout Love Island styles and we will continue to update you throughout the summer.

Isaiah's Swim Trunks and Shirts on Love Island USA

Kenny Flowers The Fronds With Benefits Shirt

Kenny Flowers
Sold By Kenny Flowers

This is the most tropical shirt out there. It even has coconut-shaped buttons.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Kenny Flowers The Bossitano Swim Trunks

Kenny Flowers
Sold By Kenny Flowers

When life gives you lemon swim trunks, make lemonade. These are perfect for a beach day, a vacation, or a barbecue. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Kenny Flowers

Kenny Flowers
Sold By Kenny Flowers

Go all out and pair those lemon-printed swim trunks with this matching shirt. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Kenny Flowers The Medellín Swim Trunks

Kenny Flowers
Sold By Kenny Flowers

Go for sophistication with a touch of tropical when you wear these black and white swim trunks. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Kenny Flowers The Medellín Shirt

Kenny Flowers
Sold By Kenny Flowers

Complete your look with a matching black and white button-down shirt from Kenny Flowers.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Timmy's Swim Trunks and Shirts on Love Island USA

Kenny Flowers The Coco Locos Swim Trunks

Kenny Flowers
Sold By Kenny Flowers

Stand out from the crowd in these vibrant swim trunks. They pair perfectly with a tropical beverage and they have an elastic waistband with a drawstring closure. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Kenny Flowers The Coco Loco Shirt

Kenny Flowers
Sold By Kenny Flowers

You'll be ready for any tropical adventure when you wear the Kenny Flowers The Coco Loco Shirt, especially when you rock it with those matching swim trunks.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Kenny Flowers The North Shore Shirt

Kenny Flowers
Sold By Kenny Flowers

Welcome to the North Shore. This shirt has a fun, 70s-inspired aesthetic that brings good vibes to a vacation or even if you're working from home.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Kenny Flowers The North Shore Swim Trunks

Kenny Flowers
Sold By Kenny Flowers

The North Shore Shirt is great to pair with pastel shorts or swim trunks. Or you can go for the matching Kenny Flower swim trunks and make your life easier and much more fashionable.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Andy's Swim Trunks and Shirts on Love Island USA

Kenny Flowers The Fronds With Benefits Shirt

Kenny Flowers
Sold By Kenny Flowers

Whether you're on a trip or if you just wish you were, this shirt is what you need to get into a relaxed mindset.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Jesse's Swim Trunks and Shirts on Love Island USA

Kenny Flowers The Bali Hai Swim Trunks

Kenny Flowers
Sold By Kenny Flowers

These green printed swim trunks are meant for the beach. Plus, they have velcro pockets, so you won't lose your small essentials.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Kenny Flowers The Bali Hai Tropical Silk Shirt

Kenny Flowers
Sold By Kenny Flowers

Pair those green printed swim trunks with this silk shirt that matches for a complete ensemble. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Felipe's Swim Trunks and Shirts on Love Island USA

Kenny Flowers The España Swim Trunks

Kenny Flowers
Sold By Kenny Flowers

Bring that laidback Mediterranean aesthetic to your summer wardrobe with these printed swim trunks.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Kenny Flowers The España Shirt

Kenny Flowers
Sold By Kenny Flowers

If you prefer a coordinated look, pair The España Swim Trunks with this button-down shirt.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Kenny Flowers The España Long Sleeve Linen Shirt

Kenny Flowers
Sold By Kenny Flowers

Or you can go long sleeves with this matching, blue and white shirt.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Tyler's Swim Trunks and Shirts on Love Island USA

Kenny Flowers The Fronds With Benefits Swim Trunks

Kenny Flowers
Sold By Kenny Flowers

You just found your go-to swim trunks for summer. This pink and green print is just so tropical. Plus, these shorts have velcro pockets. 

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

If you're looking for more Love Island-inspired shopping, we found Deb Chubb's eye mask from the show.

Watch Love Island exclusively on Peacock

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

