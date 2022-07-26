How Selena Gomez Celebrated Her 30th Birthday Alongside Camila Cabello and More

Watch : Selena Gomez Reflects on "Painful" Lessons Amid 30th Birthday

When the sun goes down, the party kicks off.

Selena Gomez recently rang in her 30th birthday with a celebration to remember—and let's just say, we can't get enough of this epic event. As for how she honored her special day, a source exclusively tells E! News that the event was a "formal party" with nearly 50 guests held at a private home.

"Everyone was in gowns and dressed up," the source noted. "There were red roses lining the entry way and throughout the party."

And the special touches didn't stop at a red rose entrance. The insider shared that Selena's party featured cups that said "Selena's 30th," a photo booth by The Collective You and a cake that paid homage to Selena's time on the show Barney & Friends.

"Everyone sang happy birthday to her," the source said. "She was really happy and was partying with her friends all night and was having the best night."

In fact, a separate source tells E! News that Camila Cabello was there for the special gathering.