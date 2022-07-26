Mila Kunis Wasn't a Fan of Ashton Kutcher's Mustache in New Movie Vengeance

Ashton Kutcher's latest look did not earn his wife's stamp of approval.
Rocking a sweet 'stache in the new film Vengeance—which premieres July 29—Kutcher exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop that wife Mila Kunis was "not a fan" of his facial hair.
"It was kind of this combination of this aristocracy, but also country," the actor explained of his character's appearance at the film's Los Angeles premiere on July 25. "There was this kind of Errol Flynn thing happening, but it was also, kind of had this Burt Reynolds country vibe going. I was rocking it for a while, just to kind of feel it and live it. It's kind of nice."
The film marks writer and star B.J. Novak's directorial debut and follows his character Ben, an NYC journalist and podcaster who travels to Texas to investigate the death of his former hookup Abilene (Lio Tipton).
Kutcher gushed about his director and co-star on the red carpet, telling Daily Pop, "He wrote such an amazing screenplay. But then, as a director, he brought a nuance to the understanding of every single character that he'd written."
Novak—who was twinning with the That '70s Show alum in matching maroon suits—stated that when assembling the film's cast, he was searching for an "electric combination of people," which he found in stars Boyd Holbrook, Dove Cameron and Grammy-winning artist John Mayer.
"I didn't want the same old boring combo," said Novak. "The idea that pop star John Mayer and Ashton Kutcher—these are people from really different worlds. They're all brilliant, but to put them together, it's very fun for me."
A newbie to the acting game, Mayer told Daily Pop that being on a film set felt like a "Mister Rogers field trip," and that he relied a lot on Novak's directorial guidance on set.
"I don't pretend to know anything about filmmaking," he admitted. "I was like, 'Hold my hand. Tell me when. I will adjust to you. Just tell me what you need more or less of.'"
Stating he would never be one to pitch ideas on set to Novak, the "Gravity" singer said he would be willing to lend his musical talents to The Office star's future projects. "If he needed a song for something," he said, "then I would sort of roll up my sleeves and be me.
Check out the full interview above.
Vengeance hits theaters this Friday, July 29.