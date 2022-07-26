Grey’s Anatomy Adds Another New Resident in Reign’s Adelaide Kane

Grey's Anatomy has added another resident to its roster.
Adelaide Kane, best known for The CW's Reign and CBS' SEAL Team, will play first-year medical student Jules Millin on the upcoming 19th season of the ABC medical drama, according to Deadline.
Jules was "raised by drug addled artist/hippies and somehow emerged as the only real grown-up in the family," according to the outlet. "Because she always had to take care of herself and her parents, she can be a little bossy—but her heart is always in the right place. She's not afraid to break the rules to save a life, and sometimes it gets her in trouble."
Breaking rules? Saving lives? Getting in trouble? Sounds like she'll fit right in.
The actress is the fourth new Grey's addition in the last week, which makes sense because the May 26 season finale found Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital ordered to dissolve its teaching program and start from scratch.
Alexis Floyd joined the cast of Grey's on July 19, with the Inventing Anna star set to play Simone Griffin, a "funny, whip smart, high achiever with a complicated family dynamic," according to the network, who has "a painful personal history with the hospital."
On July 21, it was announced that actor Niko Terho joined the cast as first-year surgical student Lucas Adams, "the charming black sheep of his family."
Sex Lives of College Girls actress Midori Francis was enlisted on July 22, joining the cast as Mika Yasuda, who the network described as "used to being overlooked and underestimated," who finds herself "dealing with overwhelming student loans from med school, but she's scrappy and confident she can make it in the program and rise to the top."
The season 18 finale of Grey's Anatomy left uncertain futures for many cast stalwarts, including Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd).
Our Grey's newbies might have some very big surgical gloves to fill.