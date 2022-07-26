Grey’s Anatomy Adds Another New Resident in Reign’s Adelaide Kane

Watch : Jesse Williams REUNITES With Grey's Anatomy's Sarah Drew!

Grey's Anatomy has added another resident to its roster.

Adelaide Kane, best known for The CW's Reign and CBS' SEAL Team, will play first-year medical student Jules Millin on the upcoming 19th season of the ABC medical drama, according to Deadline.

Jules was "raised by drug addled artist/hippies and somehow emerged as the only real grown-up in the family," according to the outlet. "Because she always had to take care of herself and her parents, she can be a little bossy—but her heart is always in the right place. She's not afraid to break the rules to save a life, and sometimes it gets her in trouble."

Breaking rules? Saving lives? Getting in trouble? Sounds like she'll fit right in.

The actress is the fourth new Grey's addition in the last week, which makes sense because the May 26 season finale found Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital ordered to dissolve its teaching program and start from scratch.