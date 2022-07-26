Hailey Bieber's Viral Glazed Donut Nails Are Super Easy to Recreate At-Home

Watch : Necessary Realness: Is Hailey Bieber the Gen Z Jennifer Aniston?

Hailey Bieber's glazed donut nails have beauty lovers drooling!

There's no denying that the model is known for her dewy skin and glossy makeup looks. The kind of glazed style is one that many have mimicked on social media, so much so that Hailey even launched a skincare line with a product called the Peptide Glazing Fluid.

Hailey's love for the glowy look has trickled down to her manicure, as she has been rocking what fans have dubbed the glazed donut nails. Naturally, the star's shiny claws went viral. On TikTok alone, the hashtag #HaileyBeiberNails has racked up over 100 million views.

The 25-year-old first sported the pearlescent white manicure at the 2022 Met Gala in May to complement her ivory Saint Laurent dress. But ever since, she's worn the iridescent look in various colors—most recently opting for a pretty pastel purple shade.

And thanks to countless tutorials on social media, including one from Hailey's nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, they couldn't be easier to recreate in the comfort of your home.