Hailey Bieber's Viral Glazed Donut Nails Are Super Easy to Recreate At-Home

Hailey Bieber's glazed donut nails have beauty lovers drooling!
There's no denying that the model is known for her dewy skin and glossy makeup looks. The kind of glazed style is one that many have mimicked on social media, so much so that Hailey even launched a skincare line with a product called the Peptide Glazing Fluid.
Hailey's love for the glowy look has trickled down to her manicure, as she has been rocking what fans have dubbed the glazed donut nails. Naturally, the star's shiny claws went viral. On TikTok alone, the hashtag #HaileyBeiberNails has racked up over 100 million views.
The 25-year-old first sported the pearlescent white manicure at the 2022 Met Gala in May to complement her ivory Saint Laurent dress. But ever since, she's worn the iridescent look in various colors—most recently opting for a pretty pastel purple shade.
And thanks to countless tutorials on social media, including one from Hailey's nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, they couldn't be easier to recreate in the comfort of your home.
According to Zola's Instagram video on July 1, she used four OPI products to create the glazed donut look. But before painting the nails with color, she prepped them with a gel base coat.
After, she used the gel polish in Funny Bunny and layered it with a shiny gel top coat. To make the "glazed" effect, she brushed OPI's chrome powder in Tin Man Can and sealed it all in with an additional layer of top coat.
But for those who don't have OPI's powdered product, fret not! Social media influencers have discovered an alternative that provides that same finish.
TikToker @carlycardellino created her glazed donut nails with an eyeshadow palette that she already owned. She a used shimmery pearl shadow to create the look, but first, she followed Zola's initial steps.
After, Carly then dipped a brush into the shadow and then dusted it over her nails to add radiance to her polish. She cleaned up the fallout on her fingers with a tiny brush dipped in nail polish remover.
"I love this look because you can play with different shadows that you want to use," she said. "But it's just such an easy hack."
Now that we have all the info we need, we're ready to sink our teeth into this delicious trend.