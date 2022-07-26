Yvette Nicole Brown Calls the Enchanted Sequel a "Love Letter" to the Fans

While fans will have to wait a few more months to find out what Giselle (Adams) and Robert (Dempsey) have been up to since their last on-screen appearance, Brown shared some behind-the-scenes details on Daily Pop, stating being on set was almost like "being inside a jukebox."

"Everybody that was on the set can sing, and our director Adam Shankman played music in between each take," the 50-year-old shared. "Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph would just start doing two-part harmony—I tried to get in, Jayma would get in. So, it was just a lot of fun, just lovely people."

In addition sharing what an excellent time she had working on Disenchanted, Brown also had a glowing review for their filming location.

"And if you have not been to Ireland," she added, "go to Ireland."

Check out the full interview above and scroll down to see BTS photos from the Disenchanted set.