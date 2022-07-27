Why The Resort Is Unlike Anything You'd Expect

Watch : Nina Bloomgarden Describes The Resort: Weird, Bizarre, Hilarious

Pack your bags for a vacation like you've never had before.

Peacock's new comedic thriller The Resort is about to take fans on an unexpected ride that defies genre. Or, as star Nina Bloomgarden put it, expect the "everything genre."

"When I read the pilot for the first time, right off the bat it was like, 'Wow this is different. This is interesting and this could go in a million different ways," Bloomgarden told E! News exclusively ahead of the show's July 28 premiere. "Genre-wise, it really is all over the map. After a while I was like, 'It's everything.' I think it's important to have an everything genre because life is an everything genre."

The Resort follows an out-of-sync couple (played by Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper) who try to reconnect on a tropical getaway. During the trip, the two begin investigating the mysterious deaths of two young travelers from a decade prior, uncovering thrilling twists and turns along the way.