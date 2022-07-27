Why The Resort Is Unlike Anything You'd Expect

Pack your bags for a vacation like you've never had before.
Peacock's new comedic thriller The Resort is about to take fans on an unexpected ride that defies genre. Or, as star Nina Bloomgarden put it, expect the "everything genre."
"When I read the pilot for the first time, right off the bat it was like, 'Wow this is different. This is interesting and this could go in a million different ways," Bloomgarden told E! News exclusively ahead of the show's July 28 premiere. "Genre-wise, it really is all over the map. After a while I was like, 'It's everything.' I think it's important to have an everything genre because life is an everything genre."
The Resort follows an out-of-sync couple (played by Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper) who try to reconnect on a tropical getaway. During the trip, the two begin investigating the mysterious deaths of two young travelers from a decade prior, uncovering thrilling twists and turns along the way.
Bloomgarden said as much, adding, "It's not going to be what they expect it's going to be. When I first got the script I was like, 'Is this going to be another resort-themed show?' And it's not, that just happens to be the setting...It's weird, it's bizarre, it's hilarious and it's going to blow your mind and make you really think. And also make you cry a lot because I think it's really relatable the themes how toxic nostalgia can be and the disappointment of time and grief and death and dimensions and all the things we don't know about."
Bloomgarden's co-star Luis Gerardo Mendez called the eight-episode series "deep and smart" but "also really funny." Oh, and expect some action too.
"We were [in puerto Rico] for four months. It was a pretty intense shoot," Mendez explained to E!. "I don't want to make any spoilers but there's a lot of jungle and caves and mud and action. What I love about The Resort is it's a show you never really know what the show is about. It's always changing and always surprising you. At the beginning you're like 'It's a comedy about a resort,' and then it's like, 'Oh, it's more like a murder mystery,' and then it's like, 'No, it's actually has some magic in it. What are we talking about here?' I had that feeling when I was reading the script. I was screaming the whole time."
Writer Andy Siara promises the show will "take some major left turns" towards the end.
The Resort premieres July 28 on Peacock.
