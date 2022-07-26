Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Praises "Coolest" Mom After JoJo Siwa Calls Her Rude

Natasha Bure posted about her mom Candace Cameron Bure just days after JoJo Siwa alleged that Candace is the “rudest celebrity.” Read Natasha's message on the parents "God gave" her.

Watch: Candace Cameron Bure & Daughter Film First Movie Together

Natasha Bure is showing some love for her mom.

The 23-year-old, who is the daughter of Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure, took to Instagram to praise her parents two days after JoJo Siwa posted that Candace was the "rudest celebrity" she has met. 

"I wanna be them when I grow up," Natasha wrote on July 26, without referencing JoJo's post. "God gave me the coolest Mama & Papa. Could take pictures of them all day long."

Following Natasha's post, which featured three photos of Candace and Valeri at a restaurant, the Full House star took to the comment section to write, "I love you baby. My girl. Forever and ever."

On July 24, JoJo shared a TikTok where she quickly flashed a photo of a celebrity based on the different category she would place them in, such as "celebrity crush" or "coolest celebrity." In the clip, JoJo chose a picture of Candace on her famed sit-com for the title of for the title of "rudest celebrity I've met…"

Now, JoJo was fast with her photos, but not fast enough for eagle-eyed fans in the comment section. One user wrote, "First one is Candance Cameron" paired with a crying emoji.  Meanwhile, another user added, "CANDENCE?"

The two stars appeared on the same episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019.

Even though the TikTok has amassed over 18 million views, Candace has not publicly addressed JoJo's claim. Candace did take to her own social media on July 25 to share a Bible verse to her Instagram Stories, per the Los Angeles Times. "Trust the lord always," the message read.

TikTok

This isn't the first time Natasha has taken to the ‘gram with a message on her mom. Back in 2019, Natasha shared a tribute to Candace and the impact she's had on her life.

"I love this woman so much," she wrote. "Constantly setting an example for me on how to be kind, work hard, and just have fun with life."

