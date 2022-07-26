What It Would Take for Kim Richards to Return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Everybody loves a comeback.
And while many Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans would be thrilled to see the return of Kim Richards, she's not so sure it's a good idea—even after Andy Cohen apparently called her to broach the subject earlier this year. As Kim told E! News at Kathy Hilton's special RHOBH screening with MenoLabs, "Having Andy call me was big. I know it was big for him to make the call, so I didn't want to say 'no,' because it wasn't 'no,' it just it wasn't the time for me."
She admitted that she still doesn't know if it's time, but should Kim ever actually return, she has one major stipulation. "I came into this very respected in my business," Kim began. "And of course I made mistakes, but I didn't feel respected by the people that I was working with any longer and then that wasn't okay for me. I've worked hard to love and respect myself today, so if I go back, I just have to feel that respect again."
Kim was a cast member on RHOBH's first five seasons and has continued to make guest appearances over the years as her sister, Kyle Richards, remains a full-time Housewife (and more recently, Kathy joined as a friend). Much of Kim's time on the show was marred by clashes with her sister, especially after Kyle outed Kim's alcohol addiction issues back in season one.
Today, the pair is in a much better place. "I'm okay with Kyle," Kim told E! News. "I wish I could see her more. I wish we could spend a little more time together. I spend more time with Kathy than Kyle and I do miss my sister."
Perhaps a role on RHOBH would allow them more quality time? At least fans can dream.
Season 12 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past seasons on Peacock.
