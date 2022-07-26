Is Former Trump Staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin Joining The View? ABC Says...

Daytime's most high-profile vacancy might have finally been filled.
While ABC is staying num about a potential addition to The View, with a network spokesperson telling E!, "We do not have a co-host announcement to make at this time. Stay tuned," Variety reported July 26 that former Donald Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin is taking the open spot on the panel for the show's 26th season in the fall.
The spot reserved for a conservative co-host has remained empty since Meghan McCain left The View in July 2021.
In the time since, the seat has seen a rotating roster of guest hosts, including Griffin, Utah congresswoman Mia Love, Carly Fiorina, Condoleezza Rice and former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson.
Former political strategist Ana Navarro, who has served as a guest co-host once a week since 2018, reportedly hoped to make her position permanent, with Deadline reporting she's "disappointed that she wasn't selected."
Griffin will join an existing View panel of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines.
Prior to working for former President Trump, Griffin served as former vice president Mike Pence's press secretary from 2017 to 2019. She briefly worked as press secretary for the United States Department of Defense, before joining the Trump White House in April 2020.
Griffin resigned roughly one month after the 2020 presidential election. In late 2021, she joined CNN as a political contributor.
While Griffin's roots are clearly in conservative politics, she has not shied away from being critical of many in her political orbit. During a January 8 appearance on CNN, Griffin criticized the former President's response to the January 6 insurrection. "When the moment called for leadership," she said, "he did not do the right thing and lives were lost because of it."
Additionally, Griffin criticized the Republican party on a July 26 appearance on The View after 157 party members voted against a House bill to codify gay marriage.
"They're on the wrong side of this," she said. "On the one hand, I'm pleased that the House was able to pass codifying marriage equality into law, but the number of Republicans that were against it—it's 2022. This is the easiest issue."
The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.