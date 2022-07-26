Below Deck Med's Kyle Viljoen Teases the Crew Making History on Season 7

Season seven of Below Deck Mediterranean is just getting started.
That's according to steward Kyle Viljoen, who told E! News in an exclusive interview that there's not only lots of drama and excitement to come, but that the crew also manages to make history at one point.
"I will just say if you thought dress-up has reached its max, you have not seen anything yet," Kyle shared, looking back at the charter during which he rocked an outfit with a pink vibrator (that anyone refused to admit was theirs). "I didn't know that we could even cater to this type of event, and it's never been done before on any season of Below Deck."
Kyle didn't elaborate out of fear that he'd spoil the aforementioned event, but he assured fans that the rest of the season is worth tuning in to, adding, "I'm excited to see it all over again."
Throughout his time on the 163-foot motor yacht, Kyle said he bonded with his fellow stews—Natasha Webb and Natalya Scudderand—and "for the first time in a long time," the interior crew was not only cordial, but close-knit too. "We really hold very solid, strong bonds," he said. That, and they allegedly don't stir up any drama. "It's quite interesting because normally the interior ones always want to stir up some s--t, but in this case, it's definitely not coming from us—I hope!"
There was at least one occasion that Kyle found himself causing trouble, though. "There is a huge clash to come; one that I'm certainly not proud of because the inner demon inside me arises during that moment," he told E! News. "I literally see red and go for it. But it takes a lot to really put me in that position."
Thankfully, the rest of the season is smooth sailing. Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Stream episodes one week early on Peacock.
