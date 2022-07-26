Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Take PDA to the Next Level During Montecito Beach Day

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going back where it all began.
Nine months after getting engaged on the beach in Montecito, Calif., the couple returned to the site of their proposal for a PDA packed outing.
In the July 24 photos, the couple can been seeing rolling around the sand and smooching as the Poosh founder lay on top of her husband.
The following day, Kourtney, 43, shared a series of snaps on Instagram, captioned "once upon a weekend" from their romantic beach day. Pics included a gorgeous ocean view from a balcony, a rose covered bed and one of the couple holding hands while walking down a road at sunset.
Travis, 46, sweetly commented on this wife's post, "I never want to stop making memories with you."
The Blink-182 drummer also shared two intimate moments from the weekend on his own Instagram, including a pic of the newlyweds snuggling on a beach chair and and a sweet snap from his POV of Kourtney laying on top of him on the beach.
In October 2021, Travis popped the question to Kourtney as cameras rolled for the Hulu series The Kardashians.
"It happened during the sunset at Rosewood Miramar," a source exclusively told E! News at the time. "They had just got back from NYC and decided to do a day trip to Montecito. Kourtney thought it was going to be a casual day, as they always go to Rosewood, and she was totally thrown off."
The insider added that the rocker likely chose the popular locale, as "it's one of their favorite places and they have a lot of memories there."
After exchanging vows in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony in April, Kourtney and Travis got legally tied the knot at the courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif. in May, followed by a lavish, multi-day wedding celebration in Italy.
Getting married certainly doesn't appear to be slowing down this hot and heavy couple. Since sealing the deal, the newlyweds "have been adjusting really well," a separate insider told E! News in June, adding that Kourtney and Travis remain "inseparable" and are "always showing PDA no matter who is around."