Christina Aguilera Revives Her Iconic Cowgirl Chaps With a Futuristic Twist

Ring the alarm, there's a fire on the roof...

Christina Aguilera just brought back one of her most iconic looks from the early aughts.

In recent years, the undeniable allure of Y2K fashion has taken over pop culture. Whether celebrities and influencers are reviving low-rise skirts or re-imagining velour tracksuits, the trends from 20 years ago are back in full force.

Christina, whose early aughts style reigned supreme, recently wore an updated look from her legendary "Dirrty" music video: a pair of black latex chaps. In the 2002 music video, she donned black and red leather chaps with a bikini top.

While performing at the Starlite Festival in Marbella, Spain on July 25, she lit up the stage in a Space Western-esque outfit. The "What a Girl Wants" singer paired her shiny cowgirl bottoms with a black mesh long-sleeve and a silver-chrome bodysuit that looked futuristic with its reflective material and sharp structure.