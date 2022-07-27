Revisiting the Pretty Little Liars' Many Masked Assailants Ahead of Original Sin

Watch : "Pretty Little Liars" Cast's 'Bittersweet' Goodbye

Pretty Little Liars' series finale was shocking, to say the least.

After seven seasons, the ABC Family series came to an end by revealing that the true A is actually the long lost twin sister of... Spencer (Troian Bellisario). Spencer and this mystery sibling, named Alex Drake, were separated at birth, setting off a truly unpredictable chain of events.

It's a story that's honestly too insane to understand, but here's the short of it: Mary Drake (Andrea Parker), the twin sister of Jessica DeLaurentis, Alison's mom, gave birth to Alex and Spencer in the Radley Sanitorium. Spencer was placed with her biological father Mark Hastings, while Alex was sent to live with a rich family in the United Kingdom.

While Spencer had a privileged upbringing, Alex, who was mentally ill, was abandoned by her adopted family. She later meets friend of the liars Wren (Julian Morris), who tells her about this long lost sibling in Rosewood. It's at this point that Alex begins to resent her sister.

But this doesn't come into play until season seven, so let's go back to the beginning.