Joshua Bassett Reacts to Rumors of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens' High School Musical Return

Watch : Joshua Bassett Teases Season 3 of High School Musical

High School Musical fans may think a major reunion is on the horizon, but Joshua Bassett wouldn't bet on it.

The actor, who stars in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, has seen Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens' recent social media nods to the 2006 film. But as for what it means for the franchise, he's just as in the dark as fans.

"Listen, I can't say anything," Bassett exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on July 26. "But all I will say is I was just as confused as you are. I don't know what's going on with that."

The actors—who played Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez in the original film series—recently sent the Internet into a frenzy after they each shared a pic of themselves outside of the film's iconic East High School, 16 years after HSM premiered on Disney Channel.

Fans will have to wait to see if Zac and Vanessa pop up in the upcoming third season of HSM:TM:TS—which returns July 27—but the new season does guest star HSM alum Corbin Bleu, who played Chad Danforth in the musical film trilogy.