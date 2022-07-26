Breaking Down Charles' Impressive Resume, According to Only Murders in the Building

Charles-Haden Savage isn't just famous for Brazzos. Learn more about his acting career, as told by Only Murders in the Building.

Charles-Haden Savage is a man of many talents.

The Only Murders in the Building character's career hasn't exactly withstood the test of time like Steve Martin's has, but man, it's impressive. Throughout the first two seasons, Charles has casually mentioned numerous TV and movie roles, proving that he's no one-trick pony. 

What's more, his pseudo-daughter Lucy (Zoe Colletti) has casually bragged about his musical talents, noting that he recorded the 1989 album Brazzos Sings! The album wasn't exactly a chart-topper but the song "Angel in Flip-Flops" was "sampled by, like, 50 stars," according to Lucy.

According to a Hulu media release, "Angel in Flip-Flops" shot to No. 83 on the charts—within the series, of course. But fans can actually listen to it IRL. Yes, the song has its own music video and is now streaming on music platforms.

Our only regret is that this fictional character's illustrious career isn't highlighted on IMDb—and that it's fake, of course. How we'd love to see Encounter in Uppsala, the erotic thriller Alice (Cara Delevingne) mentioned in passing! 

To learn more about Charles' history in Hollywood, keep reading...

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Brazzos Sings!

Charles recorded the 1989 song "Angels in Flip-Flops," which has been sampled by many notable artists, including Missy Elliott and Post Malone. According to Charles, it was a hit in Germany until the fall of the Berlin Wall. 

While the song's success—and the hitmakers sampling it—is made up, the song isn't. Steve Martin actually wrote it with co-executive producer Kirker Butler. See the colorful music video here!

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Brazzos

Charles-Haden Savage's most popular role is Detective Brazzos. He played the titular character in an '80s procedural, alongside body double Saz (Jane Lynch), who stole one of his ex-girlfriends, Cookie.

Season two saw him reprise the role for a female-led revival series, but his character is now in a wheelchair and has a "touch of dementia," which is a bummer as Charles isn't that old. 

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
The Deliverer

When Nina goes into labor, Charles steps in to help, having assisted with the delivery of dozens of babies—in The Deliverer, that is. According to Charles, he played an obstetric anesthesiologist, whose iconic line was "Do I deliver or do I deliver?"

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Encounter at Uppsala

Charles and Alice (Cara Delevingne) bond over the little-known indie film Encounter at Uppsala. Per Alice's description, the Swedish film follows a "tempestuous throuple that go camping and torture each other with оrgasm."

Charles played the park ranger, with Alice praising him for his performance. "If it were in anyone else's hands, it would have just been an average peeping tom," she said. "It's one of the most memorable half-scenes of the entire film."

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Pilot Season

Over the years, Charles has starred in many failed pilot episodes and briefly became a recluse after gaining weight. He brings up this devastating time in his life to Oliver (Martin Short), who responds by searching "Charles-Haden Savage fat" on Google. 

