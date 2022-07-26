Breaking Down Charles' Impressive Resume, According to Only Murders in the Building

Watch : Only Murders in the Building Stars Talk Show's Growing Success

Charles-Haden Savage is a man of many talents.

The Only Murders in the Building character's career hasn't exactly withstood the test of time like Steve Martin's has, but man, it's impressive. Throughout the first two seasons, Charles has casually mentioned numerous TV and movie roles, proving that he's no one-trick pony.

What's more, his pseudo-daughter Lucy (Zoe Colletti) has casually bragged about his musical talents, noting that he recorded the 1989 album Brazzos Sings! The album wasn't exactly a chart-topper but the song "Angel in Flip-Flops" was "sampled by, like, 50 stars," according to Lucy.

According to a Hulu media release, "Angel in Flip-Flops" shot to No. 83 on the charts—within the series, of course. But fans can actually listen to it IRL. Yes, the song has its own music video and is now streaming on music platforms.

Our only regret is that this fictional character's illustrious career isn't highlighted on IMDb—and that it's fake, of course. How we'd love to see Encounter in Uppsala, the erotic thriller Alice (Cara Delevingne) mentioned in passing!