Instagram Addresses Plans to Improve After Kylie Jenner Tells Platform to "Stop Trying to Be TikTok"

Watch : Necessary Realness: Instagram's Highest-Paid Celebrities

Kylie Jenner wants to make Instagram great again.

On July 25, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a meme, calling on the popular social media platform to return to its origins. "Make Instagram Instagram again," the meme read. "stop trying to be like tiktok I just to see cute photos of my friends." The message ended with, "Sincerely, Everyone."

Kylie added on the Instagram Story, "PLEASEEEEEEE."

Her sister, Kim Kardashian, shared the exact sentiments and posted the same meme to her Instagram Story, alongside the caption, "PRETTY PLEASE."

After The Kardashians stars, who have a combined 686 million followers, shared the meme with their followers, the platform's CEO Adam Mosseri released a video message addressing the backlash to the changes on the app.

In the video, Adam said he heard people's concerns about the app "shifting to video" over pictures. "We're going to continue to support photos," he shared on Instagram and Twitter July 26. "It's part of our heritage."