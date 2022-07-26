Here's What Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Named Their Newborn Baby Girl

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews reportedly welcomed a daughter in June. Find out the name of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s new niece.

Ready for some royally exciting news? 

The name of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' baby girl has finally been revealed. According to People, the moniker is (drum roll, please)…Rose! E! News has reached out to Pippa's team for comment on the name but has yet to hear back.

The outlet reported in June that Pippa and James had welcomed the newest addition to their family, although, the couple have yet to publicly confirm the little one's arrival (or name) themselves. Still, this shouldn't come as a huge surprise to their fans. After all, Pippa, who is the sister of Kate Middleton, and James tend to keep much of their private life, well, private. In fact, Pippa and James never even announced they were expecting their third child. Reports of her pregnancy spread in early June after Pippa attended London's Platinum Party at the Palace concert, which was held in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Pippa Middleton's Pregnancy Style

Rose joins brother Arthur, 3, and sister Grace, 16 months, and is another little cousin to Kate and Prince William's three children: Prince George, 9; Princess Charlotte, 7; and Prince Louis, 4. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's kids have a lot of young family members to play with as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 13 months, are also their cousins.

Chris Jackson/AP/Shutterstock

