Here's What Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Named Their Newborn Baby Girl

Watch : Pippa Middleton Welcomes Baby No. 3 With James Matthews

Ready for some royally exciting news?

The name of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' baby girl has finally been revealed. According to People, the moniker is (drum roll, please)…Rose! E! News has reached out to Pippa's team for comment on the name but has yet to hear back.

The outlet reported in June that Pippa and James had welcomed the newest addition to their family, although, the couple have yet to publicly confirm the little one's arrival (or name) themselves. Still, this shouldn't come as a huge surprise to their fans. After all, Pippa, who is the sister of Kate Middleton, and James tend to keep much of their private life, well, private. In fact, Pippa and James never even announced they were expecting their third child. Reports of her pregnancy spread in early June after Pippa attended London's Platinum Party at the Palace concert, which was held in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.