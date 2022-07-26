Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Beat the Heat in Matching White Tees

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Talks Pregnancy & New Film

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney twinned in a wardrobe staple.

The new parents, who welcomed their first child together almost three months ago, recently enjoyed an afternoon outing in New York City. Walking hand-in-hand on July 25, the couple stayed cool during the heatwave by wearing breezy white tees.

The Hunger Games actress styled the classic piece with loose wide-leg trousers in a summery beige color, tortoiseshell-printed sunnies and black sandals. She rounded out the ensemble with a small brown handbag. Cooke also kept his attire simple, wearing navy blue pants, black and white sneakers and matching shades.

Jennifer and Cooke's matching moment has marked the third time this month that they've twinned in white T-shirts, proving you can never go wrong with the classic look.

On July 14, the two dressed up the closet staple for a dinner date, with the Don't Look Up actress accessorizing her white top with a flowy blue dress and small satin yellow purse. The art gallerist looked dapper in khaki pants and matching shoes.