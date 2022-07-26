Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee and Josh McKee Break Up Again After 12 Years Together

Watch : "Teen Mom" Stars GUSH Over Their Relationships

Mackenzie McKee is ready to start a new chapter as a single mom.

The former Teen Mom OG star announced on July 26 that she and Josh McKee are divorcing after 12 years together.

"With all the messages I'm receiving and articles coming out, I wanted you guys to hear what's going on from me alone," she wrote on Instagram. "Sometimes things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn't work out. I am breaking my silence about Josh and I being done…It's time for me to find my happy."

In an statement to Celeb Buzz, the 27-year-old reiterated her goal of not talking bad about her ex. Instead, she expressed excitement about stepping into an entire new life.

"The old me would have released a story about how awful Josh is, what he did and why this marriage is ending," she said. "The new me understands that we are both walking away from this with deep scars and our kids love us both despite the pain we brought one another. We are human, we are all human on this earth just trying to make it."