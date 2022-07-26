Shahs of Sunset's Mike Shouhed Charged With Domestic Violence

Watch : Mike Shouhed & GF Paulina Share Their Quarantine Schedule

Mike Shouhed's legal woes continue.

The Shahs of Sunset alum is now facing 14 criminal charges, including domestic violence, according to legal documents obtained by E! News. Filed on July 20, the charges—all of which he has plead not guilty to—come approximately four months after he was arrested and booked on an unspecified felony charge.

Shouhed's attorney, Alex Kessel, denied allegations pertaining to domestic violence after the reality star's March 27 arrest. In a statement to E! News on April 4, he said, "At this time, the only comment I can make with confidence is my client in no way committed any act of domestic violence and the truth will prevail."

Shouhed's alleged victim has not been publicly identified, but Joshua Ritter, an attorney for Shouhed's fiancée, Paulina Ben-Cohen, issued a statement to E! News on July 26 in response to the case's latest development. "Paulina's primary focus is on keeping herself and her children safe," Ritter said. "She supports the work that the police and the City Attorney's Office have done and she continues to cooperate with them, while looking forward to putting this sad situation behind her and moving on with her life."