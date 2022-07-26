Rihanna Brings "S&M" Fashion to A$AP Rocky Date Night With Sexy Cone Bra Corset

Rihanna's date night fashion will have you saying, "I like it, like it!"
The Fenty Beauty founder, who welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky in May, proved that her style continues to be unmatched. While grabbing a late-night dinner in New York City with the rapper on July 24, Rihanna stopped traffic in a sexy cone bra corset top.
The eye-catching piece from Jean Paul Gaultier's capsule collection dazzled in the night sky with its navy silk satin fabric. (Kylie Jenner recently wore the white version.) Adding more oomph to her look, the "S&M" singer wore matching skintight leggings, a black leather trench coat that looked straight out of The Matrix and pointed-toe pumps.
A satin Dior saddle bag, black square-frame sunglasses and a spicy red lip were the Savage x Fenty founder's finishing touches.
A$AP also stepped out in style, wearing a blue blazer and shorts by Raf Simons, a graphic tee and black and white Oxford brogues.
Although the couple hasn't publicly shared details of their little one, A$AP recently gave fans insight into his parenting style.
"I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what," he told Dazed on May 30. "I actually love to watch cartoons—I've watched Teletubbies, Blue's Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark."
The 33-year-old added, "I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I'm not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents."
On May 13, Rihanna reportedly gave birth to a baby boy in Los Angeles.
One month after announcing her pregnancy, the "Love on the Brain" singer explained how hard it was for her to keep the news a secret from her closest friends.
"It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits," she told E!'s Justin Sylvester on Feb. 11. "They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well."