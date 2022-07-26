Brittney Griner Sends Message to Wife Cherelle Amid Trial in Russia

Watch : Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges in Russian Court

Brittney Griner is sending love to her wife as her Russia trial continues.

During a break in court proceedings on July 26, the WNBA player told ABC News she had a message for Cherelle Griner, who recently graduated from law school. "Good luck on the bar exam," she said.

In another symbol of love, Brittney arrived to court on July 26 holding up two photographs in a clear, plastic sleeve. When asked who was in the photos, Brittney said, "My wife. My two best friends, my teammates."

As for how she's holding up? Brittney said she has "no complaints. Just waiting patiently."

Cherelle previously told ABC News that she has communicated with Brittney "sporadically" through letters, but hasn't spoken to her via telephone since Brittney was arrested. Though the United States government arranged for the couple to connect on the phone in June during their fourth anniversary, the call had to be rescheduled due to a "logistical error," according to U.S. Department of State spokesperson Ned Price.