Bre Tiesi Reveals Name of Her and Nick Cannon’s Baby

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8 With Model Bre Tiesi

A legendary name indeed.

Bre Tiesi revealed the name of her son with Nick Cannon on Instagram, Legend Cannon. The model—who welcomed her newborn on June 28—confirmed his name by tagging a new Instagram account she created for her son. "I'll be posting all things legend on his page," Bre wrote on her Instagram story on July 26. "Give him a follow!"

There's only one photo on the new Instagram account @Legendarylovecannon as of yet, which is a sonogram photo that was posted on February 28. The mom captioned the photo, "Baby C."

Nearly a month after Bre gave birth, she shared a video on YouTube discussing a scary moment that occurred during her home birth, which resulted in her baby needing respiratory help.

"The intensity of birth takes over your whole body and I swear I was pushing so hard screaming and crying I started to break," she recalled. "I started doubting I could do it I kept saying why won't he come, get him out."