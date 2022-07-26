Ashley Judd Shares Wish for Mom Naomi 3 Months After Her Death

Watch : Ashley Judd Reveals Her Mother Naomi Judd's Cause of Death

Ashley Judd hopes her mom Naomi Judd was able to make peace with their complicated relationship before she died.

On July 26, the Double Jeopardy actress, 54, shared that although things between she and the "Love Can Build a Bridge" singer were rocky when she was younger, she did not hold any animosity towards her mom before the 76-year-old died by suicide in April.

"I look back at my childhood and I realized, I grew up with a mom who had an undiagnosed and untreated mental illness and there are different behavioral expressions and interactions," Ashley said on the Healing with David Kessler podcast. "Choices that she made that I understand were an expression of the disease and I understand that and know that she was in pain and can today, understand that she was absolutely doing the best that she could. And if she could have done it differently she would have, you know."