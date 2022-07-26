The Biggest Bombshells From Audrina Patridge's Memoir Choices

When Audrina Patridge headed for The Hills in 2006, she didn't know what to expect.
And when she descended from the hit MTV reality show—also starring Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag and, later, Kristin Cavallari—after six dramatic seasons, she didn't know what to do.
Feeling "lost," the 37-year-old recalled July 22 on E! News' Daily Pop, "I didn't really know what I wanted or who I was, so I moved to the beach. I just had to get out of L.A. and reconnect with myself and figure out, what do I want? Who am I? What's next?"
Off-screen reality awaited, along with acting, modeling and hosting, marriage and divorce and, most importantly, becoming a mom to her now 8-year-old daughter, Kirra. All of which was dutifully chronicled by keen observers—but Patridge assures that you weren't getting the whole story, until now.
"I went there," she said of what she's dishing in her new memoir, Choices: To The Hills and Back Again, out now. "All the way there."
Patridge called writing the book "very liberating and therapeutic," as well as a "very emotional" experience."
"I wanted to name it Choices," she explained to E! in November, "because I just feel like your life literally comes down to the choices you make. I wanted it to be inspiring and helpful to people to learn from and also giving juicy inside scoop on The Hills and the Hollywood scene in the 2000s and my different relationships...Things that I've never exposed or shared with anyone."
So while her next chapter may still be unwritten, her history is here for you in black and white. Here are the bombshells to be mined from Patridge's Choices:
Choices: To the Hills and Back Again by Audrina Patridge
Find out more about Audrina's time on The Hills and more, check out her memoir.