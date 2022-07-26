See Tristan Thompson Reunite With "Princess" True After His Trip to Greece

After vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, Tristan Thompson spent some father-daughter time with True Thompson, who he shares with his ex Khloe Kardashian. See the selfie here.

True Thompson is all smiles while spending some quality time with her dad.

Tristan Thompson posted a photo of himself with his and Khloe Kardashian's daughter to Instagram July 25, captioning the picture my "my princess." The selfie showed the basketball player, 31, and the 4-year-old smiling from ear to ear as they lounged on the trampoline.

The snapshot came days after Tristan returned from a trip to Mykonos, Greece, where he was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman. And True isn't the only one in his family he's seen since returning from vacation. Over the weekend, the athlete posted a photo of himself and his 5-year-old son Prince Thompson, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, wearing matching outfits. (Tristan is also the father of a 7-month-old son named Theo Thompson, whose mother is Maralee Nichols).

And soon, Tristan will be a dad for the fourth time. Earlier this month, it was revealed that he and Khloe are expecting their second child together, a baby boy, via surrogate. 

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," Khloe's rep told E! News July 13. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

However, a source close to the Kardashians star told E! News the two are not back together and that, outside of co-parenting matters, they haven't spoken since December, when Khloe learned that Tristan fathered a child with Maralee. As the insider noted, Khloe and Tristan's baby "was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else."

To see Tristan's photo of him and True—and more of her adorable pictures from over the years—keep reading.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
"My Princess"

After his trip to Greece, Tristan Thompson headed back to the U.S., where he snapped this picture of him and his daughter True Thompson smiling on the trampoline. 

Instagram
True & Her Feline Friend

KoKo's little one was all smiles as she held her cat Grey Kitty in a June 2022 Instagram post.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Easter Treats

True looks so grown up while celebrating the 2022 Easter holiday.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Funny Bunny

The tot models an adorable Easter bunny apron in April 2022.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Fabulous Four

True celebrates her fourth birthday in April 2022 with a purr-fect cat-themed soiree.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
The Cat's Meow

True and her cousins play with a kitty character during her b-day bash.

Instagram
Playing With Makeup

Just like her aunts in the biz, it looks like True has a love of makeup.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Picture Perfect

Khloe shared a photo of True playing at a indoor trampoline park.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Smile and Snap

True flashed a cute smile as she posed for a picture.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Jump In

The tiny tot adorably plugged her nose as she took a plunge in the foam pit.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Play Time

True had a blast bouncing on the trampoline.

Instagram
Fendi Footwear and Gucci Garments

It looks like True has already inherited Khloe's love of fashion.

Instagram
Mommy & Me

The mother-daughter duo were all smiles as they shared a sweet squeeze.

Instagram
Father-Daughter Time

Tristan shared a photo of the father-daughter duo grabbing a bite to eat and captioned the footage, "My favorite type of date nights."

Instagram
Making Memories

Tristan posted a photo of himself smiling alongside his daughter and captioned the picture with two heart emojis.

Instagram
Camera Ready

True leaned into her mother Khloe's shot, proving she's ready for the camera.

Instagram
Khloe's "Forever"

"My forever," Khloe captioned a post in February 2022 showing off True's posing skills. 

khloekardashian / Instagram
Model Behavior

True channeled her inner supermodel when her mom asked her to "strike a pose" in December 2021.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Tiny Dancer

"I'm an island girl," the toddler cooed as she showed off her hula dance moves in the Instagram Stories video.

khloekardashian / Instagram
Purr-fect

True and Khloe cuddled with a feline friend.

Instagram
True-ly Adorable

True took a trip to visit aunt Kylie Jenner's makeup empire HQ for Kylie Cosmetics in September 2021. 

Instagram
Welcome Party

"Welcome to @kyliecosmetics," Khloe captioned a series of sweet pics featuring True in front of the Kylie Cosmetics logo in September.

Instagram
Kissy Face

True posed in front of the Kylie Cosmetics signature lips. Fitting that Khloe added a kissy face to the caption! 

Instagram
Family Business

True showed off her model moves like aunt Kendall Jenner while supporting Kylie's brand. True is ready to follow in the Kardashian-Jenner mogul footsteps!

Instagram
Purple Princess

True adorably showed off her long legs in a purple tulle skirt and matching cropped tank top on Sept. 17. 

Instagram
"Happy" Girl

True is a fan of Pharrell thanks to Khloe's cute musical caption, "Because we're happy!!!!" on Aug. 17. 

Instagram
Moana Moment

"My Moana," Khloe captioned a series of pics featuring True on the beach in August 2021. 

Instagram
Cattitude

Soon-to-be supermodel True flashed her adorable signature smile in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

True posed against a large rock at the beach in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Cat Suit

True wore a leopard print swimsuit with a cartoon cat's face on it while hanging out in a cave on the beach in Aug. 2021.

