See Tristan Thompson Reunite With "Princess" True After His Trip to Greece

True Thompson is all smiles while spending some quality time with her dad.
Tristan Thompson posted a photo of himself with his and Khloe Kardashian's daughter to Instagram July 25, captioning the picture my "my princess." The selfie showed the basketball player, 31, and the 4-year-old smiling from ear to ear as they lounged on the trampoline.
The snapshot came days after Tristan returned from a trip to Mykonos, Greece, where he was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman. And True isn't the only one in his family he's seen since returning from vacation. Over the weekend, the athlete posted a photo of himself and his 5-year-old son Prince Thompson, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, wearing matching outfits. (Tristan is also the father of a 7-month-old son named Theo Thompson, whose mother is Maralee Nichols).
And soon, Tristan will be a dad for the fourth time. Earlier this month, it was revealed that he and Khloe are expecting their second child together, a baby boy, via surrogate.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," Khloe's rep told E! News July 13. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."
However, a source close to the Kardashians star told E! News the two are not back together and that, outside of co-parenting matters, they haven't spoken since December, when Khloe learned that Tristan fathered a child with Maralee. As the insider noted, Khloe and Tristan's baby "was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else."
