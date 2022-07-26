Ryan Gosling Shares His Real Thoughts on Chris Evans' Gray Man "Trash 'Stache"

Ryan Gosling shared that he is not a fan of the mustache Chris Evans sported for their new film, The Gray Man. See what he had to say below.

By Tamantha Gunn Jul 26, 2022 3:34 PMTags
Ryan GoslingChris EvansCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: Ryan Gosling & Chris Evans Talk Action-Packed The Gray Man

Ryan Gosling is calling it like it is. 

The Notebook star was recently asked about a line in his new Netflix film The Gray Man where he mocks co-star Chris Evans' mustache, calling his facial hair a "trash ‘stache." When The Hollywood Reporter asked Ryan for his real thoughts on Chris' mustache during the July 13 world premiere in Hollywood, he simply replied, "Those were my real thoughts."

In the Joe Russo and Anthony Russo-directed film, which premiered on the streaming platform July 22, Chris rocks a bushy handlebar mustache for his role of Lloyd Hansen, an ex-CIA agent doing everything in his power to kill his former colleague Court Gentry, played by Ryan. 

And while Ryan may have made his disdain for Chris' mustache publicly known, he was not the only one who didn't like it. "I feel better knowing Chris Evans had that mustache for a role and not because he thought it looked good," tweeted one person, while another wrote, "im scared to watch the gray man bc of chris evans mustache."

photos
40 Fun Facts About Ryan Gosling

A third fan, however, tweeted that the Captain America star's new facial hair made him look like a "hot daddy."

The Gray Man, which is currently the most popular film on Netflix, also stars Ana de Armas, Regé Jean-Page and Dhanush. During the Hollywood premiere, Ryan told E! News' Daily Pop that his role as a CIA Agent involved a lot of action.

Netflix

Trending Stories

1

Titanic Actor David Warner Dead at 80

2

Jennifer Aniston Shares Glimpse Into Her Beach Getaway in New Selfie

3

The Bachelorette Reveals a Major Shift on the July 25 Episode

"It was an insane amount of action," he shared. "I'm new to the action world. I've done films that have action in it, but like one or two sequences. I guess in most action films, there's like four or five. This had nine."

Ana praised her Blade Runner 2049 co-star's work in the film, telling Daily Pop, "Ryan, he doesn't wanna admit it. He wants to say that he's not good at action, but he can't fool anybody. He's amazing."

Trending Stories

1

Titanic Actor David Warner Dead at 80

2

Jennifer Aniston Shares Glimpse Into Her Beach Getaway in New Selfie

3

The Bachelorette Reveals a Major Shift on the July 25 Episode

4

Britney Spears Making Her Return to Music With Elton John

5

How Shania Twain Crawled Out of Her Painful and Public Divorce

Latest News

Exclusive

Paul Wesley Transforms Into Older Man For Flowers in the Attic

Ryan Gosling Shares What He Really Thinks About Chris Evans' Mustache

Exclusive

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael Break Up

What Ashton Kutcher Thinks of the That '70s Show Spin-Off

Exclusive

An Empire Meets a Crossroads in Raising Kanan Season 2 Trailer

Jennifer Aniston Shares Glimpse Into Her Beach Getaway in New Selfie

Britney Spears Making Her Return to Music With Elton John