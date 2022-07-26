Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael Break Up After More Than 2 Years Together

Watch : Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Terminated After Nearly 9 Years

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael have gone their separate ways.



The pair, who began dating in late 2019, have broken up a little more than two weeks after news broke that they had called off their engagement, E! News has confirmed. At the time, a source told E! News that although the couple broke off their engagement for the second time, they remained a committed relationship.



"[They] are together working through the tough times," the insider said, adding that "a series of significant" obstacles prevented them from tying the knot including public pressure and the coronavirus pandemic.



Amanda and Paul and had been together for a couple of months when the What a Girl Wants star announced their engagement in a since-deleted 2020 Valentine's Day post shared to Instagram. Alongside a photo featuring her silver ring and his gold band, Alongside a photo featuring her silver ring and his gold band, Amanda referred to Paul as the "love of her life."



Weeks after announcing their engagement, E! News learned that the two called it quits—however they reunited soon after.